Scandinavian Living Center in Newton brings seniors and community together

NEWTON - The Scandinavian Living Center and Cultural Center in Newton is a non-profit assisted living facility where they do everything different from the norm.

"What sets us apart is that we have a model of community centered living, which invites the public to interact with the residents in a more natural way," Kerry Lavin, the director of the cultural center, told WBZ-TV.

"I think the Scandinavian sensibility for interior design really permeates," said resident Hugh Ault.

Fifty percent of the space is devoted to the community with the goal of bringing people together.

"Saturdays are our most vibrant days here at the center. We have a pop up cafe called Kaffestugan, which is Swedish for coffee house. There we sell open faced sandwiches, Swedish and other types of pastries. So people come in just for that," Lavin said.

Through the events, interactions and bonds are made.

"One of our longtime members of the cultural center loves to come to our art exhibits and classes and he met one of our residents who's in her 90's. They made friendships by meeting each other here and it enriches their lives," Lavin told WBZ.

"A lot of people's families come. So I can meet the residents that I know, their family members which is nice and they can meet me. It's a very pleasant atmosphere," said Ault.

