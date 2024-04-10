Watch CBS News
Could saying "hello" to strangers be good for your health?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Chatting it up with people we don't know can boost our mood and give us a greater sense of belonging, both of which can help prolong life.

WebMD examined the benefits of speaking to strangers, which one expert has coined "Vitamin S." We know that people who maintain close relationships with friends and family tend to be happier and live longer. But some research suggests having a diversity of connections including with acquaintances like your hairdresser or even total strangers, like a cashier or the person behind you at Dunkin, could improve your health and longevity.

One study out of Finland found that people who had plenty of close relationships but few weaker ties had a 28% higher risk of early death compared to those who also connected with strangers and acquaintances.

