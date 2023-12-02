Watch CBS News
N.H. tree workers save jet skier from drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee

By Riley Rourke

CBS Boston

ALTON N.H. - Ten workers clearing tree limbs saved someone from drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday.

The workers sprung into action when they heard the victim's cries for help and they saved the jet skier from the frigid water.

What started as a normal November workday quickly turned into chaos when an emergency situation arose. The NHDOT and...

Posted by NH Department of Transportation on Friday, December 1, 2023

Five of the good Samaritans are New Hampshire state workers, and the other five work for "Top Notch Tree Service"

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston.

December 2, 2023

