N.H. tree workers save jet skier from drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee
ALTON N.H. - Ten workers clearing tree limbs saved someone from drowning in Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday.
The workers sprung into action when they heard the victim's cries for help and they saved the jet skier from the frigid water.
Five of the good Samaritans are New Hampshire state workers, and the other five work for "Top Notch Tree Service"
