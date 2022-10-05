Savannah Bananas bringing 'baseball circus' to Brockton next summer

BROCKTON - A baseball team that's become a viral sensation is coming to the Boston area next summer.

The Savannah Bananas and their "baseball circus" are coming to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton - the home of the Brockton Rox - on August 16, 2023. The exhibition team is considered the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

As seen on CBS Mornings, the Bananas have attracted millions of fans with their TikTok videos, which show batters on stils and players in kilts. The team's circus-like antics regularly draw sold-out crowds.

Fans can sign up here to be notified when tickets go on sale.