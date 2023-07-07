Watch CBS News
Saugus man George Finley arrested, charged with murdering housemate Joshua Thomson

SAUGUS - A Saugus man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his housemate on Friday afternoon. 

Police said George Finley, 64, killed Joshua Thomson, 37, at the home they shared on Essex Street. 

Earlier this morning, Saugus Police received a 911 call reporting a death in the home just after 6:30 a.m. 

When officers responded, they said they found Thomson dead and Finley inside the home. 

Finley was charged with murder and is expected to be arraigned on Monday in the Lynn District Court. 

There is no threat to the public. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:25 PM

