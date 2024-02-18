Evidence of decomposed human remains found in Massachusetts woods

SAUGUS - Evidence of decomposed human remains was found in the woods in Saugus Sunday morning, the Essex County District Attorney confirmed.

State Police said the decomposed skeletal remains were found in the woods on David Drive shortly after 10 a.m. by a resident walking their dog. The medical examiner and detectives could be seen working behind a house all morning and afternoon.

"It's pretty surprising, I guess. We've been here for eight years, like I said, nothing usually happens. It's quiet, so who knows what it will actually be," said neighbor Matthew McKenzie. "I've never seen anybody back there, only thing back there is coyotes from what I know. But apparently somebody's been back there."

The remains were taken to the office of the medical examiner for identification, as well as determining how long they may have been in the woods.