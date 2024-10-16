Saugus officials warn about coyotes killing beloved pets in traumatic attacks

SAUGUS - Officials in Saugus are issuing a warning to pet owners about coyotes attacks after several dogs killed in recent weeks.

Coyote kills dog

Six dogs have been attacked and four of them have died recently. Among them was Lisa Webster's beloved dog Sparky who was attacked in her yard as she took him out for a final bathroom break in the evening two weeks ago.

Sparky is just one of many beloved dogs that have been killed in coyotes attacks recently. Lisa Webster

"The coyote came up right behind me, I didn't even see it coming," Webster says, "He just got him in the neck area and just enough. I mean he was only 45 pounds and it got him hard enough to puncture."

The eight year old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, would be dead in her arms before she could take him to the hospital. It was a moment she says she'll never forget. "He was alive when I picked him up. By the time my ex-husband came to get me, he was gone. It was seven minutes, he was gone in seven minutes."

"It was it awful, it was awful where he died in my house there's actually still a stain on the rug that I've covered up that I haven't been able to clean yet," Lisa says.

Town officials are warning residents of the rash of coyote attacks, all these incidents happening near marshland which is close to Lisa Webster's home.

How to prevent coyote attacks

Wildlife experts say it's not more coyotes, but what they call a "dispersal" of young coyotes who were born last spring now leaving their den.

"We do tend to get reports of an increase in sightings of coyotes just because those young coyotes are being kind of pushed out of their family units and are going to go find their own space," said Meghan Crawford a MassWildlife biologist.

They're also looking for food in these neighborhoods and not differentiating with small dogs like Sparky. Experts are warning pet owners that seconds are all it can take.

"We encourage people year round to take steps to protect their pets. And the best thing to do is directly supervise them whenever their pets are outdoors on a six foot or shorter leash at all times," said Crawford.

"It's the most traumatic seven minutes I've ever had in my life," said Lisa Webster.

Experts say not even the presence of humans is enough to scare off coyotes who've become more used to their presence. They urge all homeowners not to leave any food sources around their properties.