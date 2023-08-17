Saugus man found dead at Breakheart Reservation may have fallen from rock formation, police say

SAUGUS - Police are investigating whether a Saugus man found dead at Breakheart Reservation on Wednesday may have fallen more than 30 feet to his death.

The 65-year-old went for a hike at the state park Wednesday morning, and family and friends started searching for him when he didn't come home. A family friend found his body in the woods and called police around 6 p.m.

"The man's body was located a few hundred yards into the reservation adjacent to a large rock formation that rises to a height of 30-plus feet," State Police said in a statement. "Whether the man fell from the higher location remains part of the ongoing investigation into the facts and circumstances of his death."

At Breakheart, hikers can climb rocky hills for views of Boston, New Hampshire and central Massachusetts.

Police have not yet released the man's name.