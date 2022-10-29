Watch CBS News
Local News

Saturday is last day to register to vote in time for midterm elections in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Saturday is last day to register to vote in time for midterm elections in Massachusetts
Saturday is last day to register to vote in time for midterm elections in Massachusetts 00:36

BOSTON -- Saturday is the last day to register to vote in time for this year's midterm elections in Massachusetts. 

If you still want to register, there are three options:

  • Register in person at your city or town hall before 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Print out and mail a form from the Massachusetts election website and get it postmarked by Saturday
  • Register online if you have a driver's license 

Fenway Park will transform into an early voting location starting Saturday as well. 

The polling spot will only be open this weekend. 

Boston voters will be able to cast their ballots at the third base concourse. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.