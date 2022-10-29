Saturday is last day to register to vote in time for midterm elections in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Saturday is the last day to register to vote in time for this year's midterm elections in Massachusetts.

If you still want to register, there are three options:

Register in person at your city or town hall before 5 p.m. Saturday

Print out and mail a form from the Massachusetts election website and get it postmarked by Saturday

Register online if you have a driver's license

Fenway Park will transform into an early voting location starting Saturday as well.

The polling spot will only be open this weekend.

Boston voters will be able to cast their ballots at the third base concourse.