Man arrested after starting fire at Satanic Temple in Salem

SALEM - A man has been arrested for arson after starting a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem on Friday.

Salem Police said Saturday that they have charged Daniel Lucey, 42, of Chelsea for arson of a dwelling, civil rights violations, and destruction of a place of worship.

Police were called to the Temple around 10 p.m. after reports of a fire. Once officers arrived, they were unable to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

The people inside the building were able to evacuate safely and the Salem Fire Department ultimately was able to put out the fire.

Co-founder and spokesman of the Satanic Temple Lucien Graves asked the public on Friday night for help in identifying the man, who wore a t-shirt with "GOD" written on the front.

This holy crusader in a "GOD" tshirt just dumped an accelerant on The Satanic Temple headquarters and lit it on fire. If you have any information, immediately contact @SalemMAPolice 978-744-1212 pic.twitter.com/PgoULGiKuN — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) June 11, 2022

The temple's camera, which was located on the outside of the building, caught Lucey pouring a flammable liquid on the porch and setting it on fire.

After he was arrested, Lucey admitted to "traveling to Salem for the express purpose of setting fire to the Temple."

Police also said Lucey made statements that he considered his own actions "a hate crime."

Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll released a statement on Saturday denouncing the attack on the temple.

"On behalf of the City of Salem, we condemn this hateful attack," Mayor Driscoll said, "Salem is a welcoming place, and the actions of this individual are not reflective of who we are or our values as a community."