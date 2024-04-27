Celebration of life held to honor WBZ legend Sarah-Ann Shaw, Boston's first Black woman TV news reporter

BOSTON - A celebration of life was held on Saturday in honor of Sarah-Ann Shaw, a legendary reporter at WBZ-TV and Boston's first Black woman TV news reporter.

Shaw passed away at the age of 90 on March 21, 2024.

Sarah-Ann Shaw CBS Boston

Celebration of life

The celebration was held at BethelAME Church in Jamaica Plain at 11 a.m. Reverend Liz Walker officiated the service.

"Sarah Ann Shaw was a warrior woman. An exemplar of community, activism, advocacy journalism. A woman passionate about her family, the quality of life in her community, the city, and the world," Reverend Walker said.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley also spoke at the service.

The life of Sarah-Ann Shaw

She began her journalism career at WBZ-TV in October of 1969. She was a general assignment reporter with the station for 31 years.

During her first decade at WBZ, she reported on the civil rights struggle, the Vietnam War, and busing.

Sarah-Ann Shaw CBS Boston

Shaw focused most of her attention on civil rights and social service organizations while also anchoring the station's public affairs programs.

Shaw was a lifelong resident of Roxbury, according to Roxbury Community College.

Legacy of Sarah-Ann

Shaw was also the first woman of color to be an on-air reporter at WBZ. She highlighted the struggles and gave a voice to everyone in the community, such as the homeless, women, the hungry and children searching for better lives.

She also spent her time highlighting the kindness, and good happening in the state. She retired from WBZ in 2000 and was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2008.

She is remembered as a pioneer, a mentor, and a legend.