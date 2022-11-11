Here's when Santa is coming to a mall near you for family photos

Mariah Carey on new fairytale holiday book Mariah Carey on new fairytale book, childhood and when "it's time!" to celebrate Christmas 09:09

BOSTON - Santa is ready to hear those Christmas wish lists!

Saint Nick has started showing up at Massachusetts and New Hampshire malls - or will be there shortly - for family photos, all the way until Christmas Eve.

He's already arrived at the Burlington Mall and will start meeting children at the South Shore Plaza and Northshore Mall on Friday, November 11.

On Thursday, November 17, Santa comes to the Natick Mall, Pheasant Lane Mall and Mall at Rockingham Park. Then he starts at the Solomon Pond Mall on Saturday, November 19, and the Auburn Mall on Wednesday, November 23. After Thanksgiving, he'll make his first appearance at The Shops at Chestnut Hill on Black Friday. In December, Santa will arrive at the Cape Cod Mall on Thursday, December 1.

Click the links above to make an online reservation.

Some locations will offer "Caring Santa" dates for children with special needs, and pet photos. Check your local mall's website for more information.