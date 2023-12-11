Santa arrives in helicopter for North End Christmas Parade in Boston

BOSTON - Santa Claus had a memorable arrival for the annual Christmas Parade in Boston's North End on Sunday.

Santa landed at Christopher Columbus Park in a helicopter and after posing for pictures, it was parade time. Hundreds joined Santa in the parade including marching bands from local high schools, Girl Scout troops and Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie.

Girl Scouts take part in the annual Christmas Parade in Boston's North End. CBS Boston

"It's about the children, to see Santa come in, I look at the expression on their faces, that means the world to me," said Ted Tomasone, the parade's organizer.

Tomasone said he's been doing the North End Christmas Parade for 51 years and hopes to continue the tradition for many years to come.