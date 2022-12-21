Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children sustain minor injuries in Sandwich school bus accident

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SANDWICH - A school bus accident sent two children to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon.

A school bus from Sandwich's Oak Ridge School, which serves third through sixth grades, and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads at about 2 p.m.

skyeye-sandwich-school-bus-accident-20221221-01-frame-63989.jpg
A school bus from Oak Ridge School and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads in Sandwich. CBS Boston

Twenty-one students were on the bus, which sustained minor damage. The children were taken back to the school and were evaluated by members of the Sandwich Fire Department. The children and the school bus driver were not seriously injured, but two children, between the ages of 9-12, who complained of soreness were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The driver of the truck, which had heavier damage, was also transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.