Watch CBS News
Health

Strawberries could improve heart and brain health, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Strawberries could improve heart and brain health, researchers say
Strawberries could improve heart and brain health, researchers say 01:07

BOSTON - Adding more strawberries to your diet could improve your heart or brain health.

Berries, in general, are considered a superfood with health benefits because they're rich in vitamins and antioxidants but most people focus more on blueberries.

In a clinical trial, which was funded by the California Strawberry Commission, researchers at San Diego State University studied 35 older adults. They found that those who ate 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder daily (equivalent to two servings of fresh strawberries) for 8 weeks demonstrated improved cognitive processing speed, lower systolic blood pressure, and greater antioxidant capacity.

It's recommended that you eat at least 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit each day. Eight large strawberries are equal to one cup of fruit and you can incorporate more into your diet by eating them alone, adding them to a smoothie, or adding them to your yogurt or salad.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.