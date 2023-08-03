Strawberries could improve heart and brain health, researchers say

BOSTON - Adding more strawberries to your diet could improve your heart or brain health.

Berries, in general, are considered a superfood with health benefits because they're rich in vitamins and antioxidants but most people focus more on blueberries.

In a clinical trial, which was funded by the California Strawberry Commission, researchers at San Diego State University studied 35 older adults. They found that those who ate 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder daily (equivalent to two servings of fresh strawberries) for 8 weeks demonstrated improved cognitive processing speed, lower systolic blood pressure, and greater antioxidant capacity.

It's recommended that you eat at least 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit each day. Eight large strawberries are equal to one cup of fruit and you can incorporate more into your diet by eating them alone, adding them to a smoothie, or adding them to your yogurt or salad.