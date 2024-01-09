Samuel Slater Experience in Webster uses technology to get kids excited about history

WEBSTER - Samuel Slater was at the center of the Industrial Revolution and the creation of Webster, Massachusetts. About two years ago, Christopher Roberts wanted to make sure every fifth grader in the state knew of his work, so he created the Samuel Slater Experience.

"My goal was to figure out how I could educate them, excite them and still teach them what happened many, many years ago," he told WBZ-TV. "The joy is just watching the kids. If you come here and watch a class go through. They go crazy."

What makes it all is the experience is interactive. The ships, trollies and theaters tell the stories.

"It is so much fun to see the kids' reaction. You will walk up onto the ship and you will literally hear their jaws dropping," said program manager Reanna Kuzdzal.

"I basically remember taking my kids to Disney and seeing the Hall of Presidents, and I wanted to use that kind of technology to excite the children and let them leave here remembering everything that they saw." Roberts said.

Knowledge is power and the Samuel Slater Experience is building fond memories.

In fact, here's a name you'll never forget - but probably struggle to spell. The name of the lake in Webster that gave Slater the idea for water power is Lake Chaubunagungamaug.

"I've had kids tell me this is the best field trip they've ever been on. I've got actual cards and fan mail from some of the local students saying how this is the best field trip that they've been on, it was awesome," Kuzdzal told WBZ.

