Dedham double stabbing suspect Samuel Pattillo dies after struggle with police

DEDHAM - A man who authorities say stabbed two of his family members in Dedham Wednesday evening died following a struggle with police. Samuel Pattillo, 36, was pronounced dead at a Needham hospital after officers used pepper spray and a Taser on him, the district attorney said.

A 911 call alerted police to an "ongoing double stabbing incident" at a home on Jackson Pond Road at about 6 p.m., according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Officers then encountered a man "in obvious distress" walking nearby along Country Club Road and say he became combative.

"Officers deployed two forms of less-lethal force (pepper spray and Taser) in order to subdue the man and place him in custody," Morrissey said in a statement. "When taken into custody, Officers recognized signs of physical distress and began providing life support measures until ambulances arrived."

Morrissey said it does not appear officers fired their guns in the incident.

The two stabbing victims are non-spousal adult relatives of Pattillo, Morrissey said. They are being treated in Boston hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Dedham police said Wednesday night that the two victims are women, and that the incident was not random.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy as early as Thursday to determine Pattillo's cause of death. The incident is still under investigation.