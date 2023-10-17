Two more potential candidates decline interview with Red Sox for front office job

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are having a tough time filling the vacancy in their front office. Two more potential replacements for Chaim Bloom have declined an interview with Boston.

Philadelphia Phillies general manager Sam Fuld and Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes are the latest candidates to say "no thanks" to the Red Sox, declining to interview with the team, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

This has been a trend for Boston, as Twins president of baseball ops. Derek Falvey also declined an interview with the team, according to Jennings. WEEI's Rob Bradford reported last week that former Texas Rangers president of baseball ops. Jon Daniels also declined an interview.

It's interesting that Fuld and Gomes would both decline, since they are second-in-command in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, respectively, and are both New England natives. But the fact that Boston ownership hasn't been exactly committed to the last three heads of baseball ops. -- dismissing all three before they could make it through four full seasons -- has reportedly kept potential candidates away. The new head of baseball ops. also won't be bringing in their own manager, with Alex Cora already in place on the Boston bench.

So who could take over? Assistant GM Eddie Romero has been with the organization since 2006 and interviewed for the job that eventually went to Bloom in 2019. He's been running the show since Bloom was fired in September, and has already interviewed for the job. If the Red Sox choose to hire from within, Romero is likely the guy.

Multiple reports are also saying that Twins GM Thad Levine -- Falvey's No. 2 in Minnesota -- is open to the job. Jennings reported that Levine spent Monday in Boston, but added that it was no "slam dunk" that the two sides will match up.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post also reported Monday that former Red Sox reliever and Connecticut native Craig Breslow is "a potentially strong candidate" for the Boston opening.