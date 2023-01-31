Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial envisions "brighter" Boston

Super Bowl LVII preview Super Bowl LVII: Eagles, Chiefs to face off in matchup of 2 top seeds 04:46

BOSTON - Super Bowl viewers will see a completely different side of Boston during this year's championship game. Local brewer Sam Adams has released its gameday ad that envisions "A Brighter Boston."

The commercial stars the "Your Cousin From Boston" character, who imagines a bizarro Boston where everyone says "Good morning!" to their neighbors, nobody fights over parking spots in Southie, and Red Sox Nation greets Yankees fans with hugs at Fenway.

Local comedian Lenny Clarke makes a cameo, as does Kevin Garnett. In this alternate universe, the retired Celtics big man who wasn't afraid to tear into his opponents on the court plays an author who asks "why talk trash when you can spread love?"

A 30-second version of the ad will air during the game on Super Bowl Sunday in major markets including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Boston.