Sam Adams celebrates 40 years with weekend beer festival
BOSTON - On Saturday, Samuel Adams Brewery will celebrate its 40th anniversary.
The brewery is hosting a beer festival so people can sample Sam through the decades, including throwbacks and the newest from the taproom.
Founder Jim Koch will lead a Sam Super Fan Tour Experience, giving the history of Sam Adams.
The festival opens on Saturday at 10 a.m., and tickets start at $40.
