Sam Adams celebrates 40 years with weekend beer festival

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - On Saturday, Samuel Adams Brewery will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The brewery is hosting a beer festival so people can sample Sam through the decades, including throwbacks and the newest from the taproom.

Founder Jim Koch will lead a Sam Super Fan Tour Experience, giving the history of Sam Adams.

The festival opens on Saturday at 10 a.m., and tickets start at $40.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 5:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

