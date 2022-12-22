Salvation Army volunteers make last minute push for donations

DEDHAM - The ringing bells offer an undeniable sound but the purpose of the red kettle fundraisers are critical to the survival of the Salvation Army.

Each holiday season, the organization disperses red kettles to store fronts and attractions throughout our area. Volunteers sign up to ring the bell and stand next to the red kettle as patrons fold up their money to drop it inside.

Shakai Drigo is a Captain with the Salvation Army and feels a unique pressure around the holidays. "I am alright," said Drigo. "It's been a tough season: profitable, productive, but still challenging."

Drigo said the Salvation Army of Massachusetts relies heavily on donations and sets a fundraising goal each year, based on what was raised the previous year. Drigo said as of Thursday, they are about 23% behind projections with just days before the last red kettle bell rings. Volunteers have been down this season too. "There are definitely more kettles that we wish we could get out," said Drigo.

In an effort to keep up with the times, the Salvation Army now takes donations digitally through a QR Code placed on the kettle.

Drigo said Massachusetts Salvation Army is looking to raise a total of $2.6 million dollars this red kettle fundraising season. The money is used to provide housing, food and clothing assistance throughout the year.