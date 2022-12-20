Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program down 23% this year
BOSTON – The Salvation Army is making an urgent plea for donations this holiday season.
The organization says its annual Red Kettle campaign has gotten around 23% fewer donations than last year.
They say they need to raise $2.6 million dollars to keep helping families in need.
If you haven't donated yet, the Salvation Army says you can make a contribution online.
