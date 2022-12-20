Watch CBS News
Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program down 23% this year

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The Salvation Army is making an urgent plea for donations this holiday season.

The organization says its annual Red Kettle campaign has gotten around 23% fewer donations than last year.

They say they need to raise $2.6 million dollars to keep helping families in need.

If you haven't donated yet, the Salvation Army says you can make a contribution online.

December 20, 2022

