Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program down 23% this year

BOSTON – The Salvation Army is making an urgent plea for donations this holiday season.

The organization says its annual Red Kettle campaign has gotten around 23% fewer donations than last year.

They say they need to raise $2.6 million dollars to keep helping families in need.

If you haven't donated yet, the Salvation Army says you can make a contribution online.