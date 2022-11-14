Salvation Army launches annual Red Kettle donation program for holidays

BOSTON – The holiday donation season kicks off Monday as the Salvation Army launches its annual "Red Kettle" campaign.

The organization is teaming up with Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets to put kettles at all of the company's stores in New England.

The Salvation Army helps more than 4.5 million people around the holidays.

Red Kettles have spread all around the world, reaching as far as Japan and Chile.

The campaign runs through December 24.