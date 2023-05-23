Hundreds of US flags going up in 3 Massachusetts towns to raise money for Salvation Army

Hundreds of US flags going up in 3 towns to raise money for Salvation Army

MILFORD - The Salvation Army is installing 500 flags in Milford, Hopedale and Upton to raise more than $25,000 to help cover the costs of its important assistance programs.

For a donation of at least $50, the volunteer corps will put a flag outside a home or business in time for Memorial Day. The flags will stay through the 4th of July and they'll be put out again for Labor Day and Veterans Day.

All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army in Milford.

"It's great to have something like this and see the community really rally around it and support us as we help others address critical needs," said Kevin Polito, the Milford corps officer in charge. "We wouldn't be able to do what we do and offer all the supports that we do to the community, if we didn't have the critical funds coming in from people sponsoring these flags."

"They come out and talk to you when you put the flags in and some will say it's nationalism and they really love their country and other folks it's in memory of a family member who fell in battle," corps Sgt. Major Stuart Downes told WBZ-TV. "This is a program that's driving goodness and depth in society, I think. It's helping, not hindering."

For more information on Fly the Flag fundraiser, click here.