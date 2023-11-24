Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

BOSTON - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is back for the holidays and they're hoping for a boost in donations.

Every year, thousands of bell ringers stand on sidewalks and outside stores across the country to collect money for the non-profit.

According to the Salvation Army, donations have been down in recent years. In 2019, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $126 million and that number dropped to $102 million in 2022. The drop is likely due to the pandemic, inflation and the fact that many people don't carry cash anymore.

Country singer Dolly Parton teamed up with the Salvation Army to kick off the campaign this week in Dallas. Before Thursday's football game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, where Parton performed at halftime, the Cowboys announced she had donated $1 million to the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army also offers the option to donate online. To donate to the virtual red kettle, click here.