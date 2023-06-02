National Donut Day started 85 years ago as Salvation Army fundraiser

DORCHESTER - June 2 is National Donut Day and while Boston does have some of the best donuts, there's actually a pretty interesting history behind how it all started 85 years ago.

"The significance of [National] Donut Day - which The Salvation Army brought to the world's attention - goes back to 1917, World War I," said Chef Joseph Watson, Program Manager for Croc Culinary Arts Program in Dorchester. In the kitchen, he's affectionately known as "Chef Joe."

👀 Yes, it’s a great excuse to have that donut you’ve been thinking about 😂 ➡️BUT, there’s also an interesting story about how it all got started! Tune into The Morning Mix @ 9AM @wbz for the history + donut decorating + how you can get involved! pic.twitter.com/kG46mm1KXc — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyCWBZ) June 2, 2023

"The Salvation Army wanted to help our soldiers - so they have 200-300 [female] volunteers called 'Donut Lassies' - who went out and lived on the front lines, took soldiers' helmets and filled them with oil and actually made fresh, comfort food donuts for all of our soldiers," Chef Joe explained.

Ultimately, the Salvation Army's goal was to provide spiritual and emotional support for the soldiers. It wasn't just donuts they were supplying, of course. According to the organization, the volunteers also set up small huts near the front lines where they gave soldiers supplies and clothing as well.

Several years later, The Salvation Army in Chicago created the first National Donut Day in 1938. It was a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression.

Over the years, the recipe for the donut has changed.

"I would say only actually in the last 30 years, maybe 40, that they've gotten rid of cooking them in lard." said Chef Joe.

He expects to make 200-to-300 donuts Friday, but back in the day, up to 9,000 donuts were served to the troops daily! It's the Salvation Army tradition, Chef Joe said and he's proud to be a part of it, all these years later.

"They have just reached out constantly to the populations that need the most help," he told WBZ.

Want to get involved today and beyond? Reach out to your local Salvation Army location. There's more information on National Donut Day here, including a recipe to try making donuts yourself.

Heather MacFarlane from the Salvation Army and Kroc Culinary Arts student Karime Soto showed WBZ-TV's Liam Martin and Kate Merrill how to make donuts the Salvation Army way!