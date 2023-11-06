Adding too much salt to food could increase risk of Type 2 diabetes, study says

BOSTON - Adding salt to your food could increase your risk of Type 2 diabetes. Typically, we think of high blood pressure with added salt.

But researchers at Tulane University studied more than 400,000 adults in the United Kingdom over 12 years and found that compared to people who "never or rarely" added salt to foods, those who "sometimes" added salt had a 13% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Those who "usually" added salt had a 20% higher risk; and those who "always" added salt had a 39% higher risk of becoming diabetic.

Scientists think adding salt to food can lead to overeating which can cause weight gain and inflammation and suggest removing the saltshaker from the table could help reduce temptation.