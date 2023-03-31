Don't eat raw cookie dough, CDC warns amid salmonella outbreak

How do you decide whether you should go to the emergency room vs. urgent care?

Health officials are urging people not to eat raw cookie dough or cake batter as a salmonella outbreak linked to flour has sickened at least a dozen people nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control said it is still working to identify the specific brand of flour behind the outbreak that has landed three people in the hospital.

"Most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick," the CDC said. "Bake or cook food made with raw flour, like cookie dough or cake batter, before eating it."

The agency says even a small amount of raw dough or batter can make someone sick.

Illnesses linked to the outbreak have been reported in New York, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, California and Oregon.