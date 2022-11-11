Watch CBS News
Sally Beauty to close 350 stores

Salon product seller Sally Beauty is closing about 350 stores, the company announced Thursday.

"The Company is accelerating its store optimization plan, including the closure of approximately 350 stores," Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. wrote in a quarterly report. 

The majority of closures will happen in December, the cosmetics chain said.

Sally Beauty's website says there are 48 store locations within 50 miles of Boston. The company did not immediately say which Sally Beauty stores would close.

Sally Beauty sales have been "unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures that continued to impact consumer behavior," the company said. 

CBS News reported that inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago.

