Salem police charge 2 men with placing 'trap' device in ATM to intercept cash

SALEM – Police in Salem arrested two men and charged them in connection with a "trap" device that was placed on an ATM, designed to intercept cash from customers making withdrawals.

A man was allegedly caught installing the device February 3 inside of Marblehead Bank on Canal Street.

Police said the ATM was used several times over the course of multiple days.

A device placed on a Salem ATM. Salem Police

Detectives set up surveillance in the area after discovering the device and saw two men "who appeared to be casing the location."

"They appeared to be working together and one of the males was observed manipulating the front of the ATM. After a customer left the vestibule, the same male went and removed an item, later determined to be the 'trap,'" Salem police said.

When police confronted the suspect, he allegedly tried to discard the item.

Police charged Henry Sandoval-Dejesus of Lawrence with breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy. Kelvin Nunez of Rhode Island was charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy.