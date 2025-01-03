New Orleans attack pushes Salem, Massachusetts to speed up plan to improve crowd safety

Salem to speed up plan to improve crowd safety after New Orleans attack

SALEM - The deadly attack in New Orleans has caused Salem, Massachusetts to speed up a plan to improve crowd safety.

Salem is known around the world for its Haunted Happenings experience during Halloween, but the city is also an historic site with tourists visiting throughout the year.

"Accelerate the project"

In a joint message on social media, the mayor and the police chief said they already had a plan to install more mechanical and fixed bollards and barriers to limit traffic, but the attack in New Orleans "means we will accelerate that project."

Traffic bollards on Essex Street in Salem, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"The starkest lesson seems to be that while New Orleans enacted very similar measures to Salem to keep people on the street safe, the assailant was able to simply drive around barriers, either because mechanical bollards were out of service or because he drove on the sidewalk," Mayor Dominick Pangallo and Police Chief Lucas Miller said in their statement.

"Another lesson is that while Mardi Gras would be the most likely event for an attack in New Orleans, any well-attended event is a target. Salem also has events throughout the year."

Salem security review

The mayor and chief said police will bring in more mobile vehicle barriers and specially trained officers in October. They also plan to have an outside security expert review their changes, which they said "will be an additional imposition on downtown residents and businesses."

More than one million people came to Salem in October 2024, according to the city. More than 87,000 visitors were there just on Halloween.