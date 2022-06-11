3 Salem juveniles charged with fake 911 calls threatening school shooting

SALEM - Three Salem juveniles will face charges for allegedly making false 911 calls to the Salem Police Department and threatening the local middle school.

On Friday, the police department received several 911 calls threatening a shooting at Collins Middle School. Although police decided the threat was not credible, they patrolled Salem schools all day. The 911 calls continued Friday evening and into early Saturday morning, with the callers threatening violence and telling police to catch them. Due to the volume of calls, several 911 calls had to be routed to Marblehead Police Department.

Police said the calls had been made from a deactivated cell phone that could still dial 911. They said they identified a location for the caller around 2 a.m., and that three juveniles will be charged for making the calls.