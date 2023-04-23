Salem dog owners report concerning coyote encounters

SALEM — Though coyote season has unofficially come to an end, Salem residents are reporting concerning encounters with the animals while walking their dogs through the neighborhood.

Carla Sverker, 78, was out walking one of the family dogs, Scout, when a coyote seemingly came out of nowhere and attacked the dog.

"It was horrible, and I wouldn't want to go through this again in my life," said Sverker. "All of a sudden, he started whaling and crying and screaming. It was horrible. I turned around and looked at him and there is a coyote about this high with him in his mouth."

Scout was on a leash during the attack and Sverker said she started screaming. Her screaming woke up her grandson who was asleep inside her home and he began banging on the window to try and scare the coyote away.

Their fear tactics worked and within seconds the coyote let the dog go and ran away.

Early March marks the end of unofficial coyote season, but neighbors around the Preston Street area in Salem say they're seeing them more often.

"I feel like they are getting a lot more bold," said Staci Sverker, Carla's daughter-in-law. "They are running up the street and stuff. I don't remember seeing them like that."

Neighbors reported seeing coyotes all over town, from Salem Highschool to Pickman Park and even downtown near the Seven Gables.

The Salem Police Department was forced to put out a warning this week to those living in neighborhoods in the southern half of the city because of the worsening coyote problem.

Residents are encouraged to remove any food sources from outside, secure garbage cans, put away bird feeders, and not to leave pets unattended outside.