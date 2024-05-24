Lexington's Sal Frelick honored before his first game against Red Sox at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Lexington native Sal Frelick got to play at Fenway Park while he was a star outfielder at Boston College. But this weekend will mark the first time he gets to play against the Boston Red Sox as a big leaguer.

To celebrate his homecoming, the town of Lexington declared May 24 "Sal Frelick Day." The honor was announced in a special ceremony at Fenway Friday morning, ahead of the three-game series between Frelick's Milwaukee Brewers and the Red Sox.

Frelick certainly earned the honor from his hometown. He didn't just dominate the diamond during his time at Lexington High School, but was a three-sport star for the Minutemen. He was the quarterback of the football team and also played hockey before he brought his talents Boston College.

After slashing .345/.435/.521 -- and displaying some serious ability with the leather -- over his three seasons with "Bird Ball," the Brewers drafted Frelick 15th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut for Milwaukee last season, and is hitting .250 with a pair of homers, six doubles, 23 runs scored, and 10 RBI over 44 games this season.

While his bat is starting to come along, Frelick is best known for his work in the outfield, possessing a slick glove and an all-out mentality when going for the ball. He made plenty of jaw-dropping catches in the outfield for the Eagles, and that has continued at the major league level.

Now he'll get his first crack at wowing his hometown fans at Fenway Park. Growing up just outside of Boston, Frelick spent plenty of nights in those stands as a fan.

This weekend, those stands will be filled with family and friends cheering for the hometown star.