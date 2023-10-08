Rock Bottom: Patriots blown out by Saints in Foxboro, dropping to 1-4 on season

FOXBORO -- The Patriots had an opportunity to bounce back from an embarrassing loss on Sunday. Instead, they elevated their issues from bad to worse with a dreadful 34-0 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints.

Mac Jones completed just 12 of his 22 passes for 110 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- while also losing a fumble on a failed pitch. He was once again benched in the second half, though Bailey Zappe once again did not fare any better, completing just three of his nine passes.

Derek Carr completed 18 of his 26 passes for an efficient 183 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while Alvin Kamara also found the end zone on the ground for the visiting Saints.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 1-4 on the season, their worst record through five weeks since the year 2000.

The scoring started with a defensive touchdown scored by the Saints. Carl Granderson hit Jones as he tried to deliver a third-down pass to Rhamondre Stevenson, resulting in a wobbling ball floating over the middle of the field. Tyrann Mathieu picked off the pass and took off for a 27-yard return for a touchdown.

The Saints doubled their lead early in the second quarter when they completed a 67-yard touchdown drive, capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara.

The record setter:



Alvin Kamara runs in for his 73rd career TD - a new #Saints record!



Congrats @A_kamara6! #Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/dZxDea5xR8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023

That Kamara touchdown came after rookie Chad Ryland missed a 48-yard field goal wide left.

The Saints then made it a 21-0 lead with a five-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Chris Olave.

Carr to Olave - TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!!!



Saints lead the Patriots 21-0#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/9XEFOR9DOc — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023

Things got worse in the second half, when Jones botched a pitch to Stevenson on a fake QB sneak, resulting in a turnover that led to a Saints field goal to stretch the lead to 24-0.

The Saints picked off Mac Jones again, this time off a bobbled would-be reception by Ty Montgomery, leading to another touchdown to make it a 31-0 lead. A late field goal -- after a failed attempt by the Patriots on fourth down -- stretched the lead to 34-0.

The Patriots, now 1-4 on the season, will play their next game Sunday in Las Vegas.