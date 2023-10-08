Sail Blind program gives people who are blind the chance to learn to sail

Sail Blind program gives people who are blind the chance to learn to sail

BOSTON - On most Saturdays from the spring through the fall, you can find Timothy Vernon on the Charles River.

"Feeling the wind against my face and feeling the boat as it glides through the water certainly provides the chance to feel that sense of freedom and the opportunity to be able to feel independent," said Vernon, who was born blind.

For the last six years, he's been learning hands on how to operate a sailboat thanks to the Sail Blind Program.

"Each week I come with an open mind, with a desire to learn something new and build on the skills from prior weeks and prior summers," said Vernon.

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler and Tiffany Chan visited the Community Boathouse on the Esplanade which hosts the program. They hopped on board Sonar 1 with Timothy, his dad and volunteer guide, Peter Fay. He volunteers his time each Saturday morning to teach those who are visually impaired how to sail.

"The main benefit is that recreation and being outdoors is really important for everybody and not just necessarily taking a walk. People like to have a sport that they can be involved in that's fun and as Tim mentioned earlier, it requires teamwork," said Fay.

The teamwork it takes to maneuver a sailboat smoothly creates a bond between the whole crew.

"There has been a greater amount of isolation amongst people who are visually impaired, particularly since the pandemic, so having the opportunity to be out with friends and participate in an activity that everyone enjoys is crucial," said Vernon.

"I think the friendships have been really important for me. We really are a friend group now," said Fay.

The program, which is supported by the Carroll Center for the Blind runs from May through the end of October. It's free and it's flexible.

"Whether they just want to be comfortable on the water or they really want to enhance their skills, we'll work with each sailor as they spend time in our program," said Angelina Feimer, the director of the Sail Blind Program. "Sailing definitely brings about so much happiness for our sailors and joy being out on the water. You can see the smiles on their faces."

The independence and the confidence that comes from learning how to sail translates to all other parts of life, both on and off the water.

"From that independence, the ability to tackle challenges and overcome any challenges which we are faced with," said Vernon.