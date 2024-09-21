Ryan Reynolds surprises young fan undergoing cancer treatment at Boston hospital

Ryan Reynolds shares intimate health journey Ryan Reynolds documents his first colonoscopy to raise awareness about cancer screening 06:41

BOSTON - A young boy undergoing cancer treatment at a Boston hospital got a big surprise when he was greeted by actor Ryan Reynolds.

The "Deadpool and Wolverine" star surprised 8-year-old Nash on Friday at Mass General Hospital for Children, where he's being treated for a rare form of cancer.

It all started when Nash's mother sent Reynolds a picture of her son's radiation mask, which is decorated to look like Reynolds' superhero alter ego, Deadpool. Reynolds replied he'd love to meet Nash in Boston. The whole visit was a surprise.

.@VancityReynolds (@Deadpool) & @RealHughJackman (@WolverineMovie), surprised arguably their biggest (little) fan, Nash! The 8-year-old, who is getting treatment for a rare form of cancer, met Ryan and got a FaceTime from Hugh. Watch the moment he meets his personal superheroes! pic.twitter.com/B8QoaioPtU — MassGeneralChildren (@mghfc) September 20, 2024

Reynolds signed Nash's mask and even did a Facetime call with his "Deadpool and Wolverine" co-star Hugh Jackman, so he could talk to Nash too.

Reynolds wrote about the meeting on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Wish every kid needing treatment got it here. And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable. Nash, you're the best. Love you, pal."