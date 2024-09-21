Watch CBS News
Ryan Reynolds surprises young fan undergoing cancer treatment at Boston hospital

By Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A young boy undergoing cancer treatment at a Boston hospital got a big surprise when he was greeted by actor Ryan Reynolds.

The "Deadpool and Wolverine" star surprised 8-year-old Nash on Friday at Mass General Hospital for Children, where he's being treated for a rare form of cancer.

It all started when Nash's mother sent Reynolds a picture of her son's radiation mask, which is decorated to look like Reynolds' superhero alter ego, Deadpool. Reynolds replied he'd love to meet Nash in Boston. The whole visit was a surprise.

Reynolds signed Nash's mask and even did a Facetime call with his "Deadpool and Wolverine" co-star Hugh Jackman, so he could talk to Nash too.

Reynolds wrote about the meeting on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Wish every kid needing treatment got it here. And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable. Nash, you're the best. Love you, pal."

