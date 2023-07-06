It Happens Here: Ryan Family Amusements selling fun at new Hanover location

HANOVER - Ryan Family Amusements has been a New England staple for arcade fun since 1958. They now have ten locations throughout the region, including a new one in Hanover.

"It's spread out enough that the name, people know it. They know what Ryan's is but it still has a feel of being a family owned operation," said general manager Liam Quilty-Dunn.

Throughout their locations, there are family members who are working together in the company.

"My dad started off in 1980. He was a collector and then he took over one of the bowling centers and became a partner in the business and then he hired me and from that it moved from him, there's other families involved, the Campbell family, Billy and Peter, and they have children that work in the company as well," director of operations Zack McCaul told WBZ-TV.

The goal of Ryan's is extremely simple. From the everyday parties to the corporate events, they are there to build joyful times.

"So to be a part of that, those foundational memories for huge groups in the community of kids who are coming up, that's really exciting," said Quilty-Dunn.

"It's the best job I've ever had," said McCaul. "When you sell fun, you can't have too many bad days."

The new 40,000 square foot venue in Hanover has skee ball and the claw and some new state-of-the-art games like laser tag and axe throwing. When you win, you will notice a difference in the caliber of prizes.

"This is what kind of sets up apart from the other businesses, is our product selection that we have. We want people to win the prizes, which is number one, the most important thing and two, the fact that they leave with something of quality, is good," McCaul said. "We're here for people's escape. We have families and children that come in and just want to escape their day-to-day monotony and we're here to change that."