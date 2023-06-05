Ryan Brasier reportedly signs minor league deal with Dodgers

BOSTON -- Ryan Brasier has found a new team. The former Red Sox reliever has reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to WEEI.com's Rob Bradford.

The Red Sox designated Brasier for assignment in mid-May and released him a week later after the reliever struggled to start of the 2023 season. The 35-year-old made 20 appearances out of the Boston bullpen this season, and allowed 17 runs over his 21 innings for a 7.29 ERA.

Brasier was stellar for the Red Sox in 2018, when he broke into the Majors following a stint in Japan and tossed 33.2 innings for Boston with a 1.60 ERA. He was lights out in the playoffs, allowing just one run over 8.2 innings to help Boston win the World Series over the Dodgers.

In his 222 appearances for the Red Sox over six seasons, Brasier tossed 209.2 innings with 211 strikeouts and 106 earned runs allowed. Now, he'll look to add some depth to the Dodgers' system in the upper minors.