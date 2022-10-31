The Lady of the Dunes, 1974 Provincetown murder victim, identified as Ruth Marie Terry

The Lady of the Dunes, 1974 Provincetown murder victim, identified as Ruth Marie Terry

The Lady of the Dunes, 1974 Provincetown murder victim, identified as Ruth Marie Terry

BOSTON - The "Lady of the Dunes" of Provincetown, the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, the FBI announced Monday.

The woman, whose identity had been unknown for 48 years, was found dead in the dunes about a mile east of the Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974. It was a brutal crime. Her hands had been cut off, likely to hide her identity. The left side of her skull was crushed and her head was nearly severed from her body.

She was found naked, laid out on a beach towel with her head resting on folded jeans. Investigators believe she had been killed 10 days to three weeks before the body was found.

Ruth Marie Terry was 37 years old. She would have been 86 years old today.

A photo of Ruth Marie Terry next to a composite image of her. FBI / Provincetown

There have been no arrests in the case.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said it's possible her killer is dead, but they will continue to presume he or she is still alive.

The FBI identified Terry using investigative forensic genealogy, which they say combines DNA analysis with genealogy research and historical records.

"This is a unique method that can generate new leads for unsolved homicides, as well as help identify unknown victims," Joe Bonavolonta, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Division, said at a news conference Monday.

"This is, without a doubt, a major break in the investigation that will, hopefully, bring all of us closer to identifying the killer."

The FBI believes Terry had ties to Massachusetts, California and Michigan, as well as Tennessee.

Bonavolonta said it's not clear yet what brought her to Cape Cod in July 1974.

"Ruth was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and mother," he told reporters late Monday morning, adding that her family was notified "just a couple of hours ago."

Investigators exhumed Terry's body back in 2000 hoping to confirm her identity then. Forensic experts created a new composite in May 2010 hoping to generate leads.

Ruth Marie Terry. FBI Boston

The FBI is now asking everyone to take a look at their new information poster on Terry and contact them or Massachusetts State Police if you have something to report.