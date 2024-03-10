8-year-old Massachusetts boy killed in Maine crash, police suspect alcohol played role

RUMFORD, Maine – Police said alcohol appears to have been a factor in a high-speed Maine crash that killed an 8-year-old Massachusetts boy and seriously injured three others.

It happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m. on Route 2 in Rumford.

A game warden and nurse happened to be in the area at the time of the crash and rushed in to try and save the boy, who was unresponsive.

Rumford police said a preliminary investigation shows that 42-year-old Matthew Kellogg of Hopedale, Massachusetts was driving a Subaru with his 5-year-old and 8-year-old sons as passengers. The car slammed into a Volvo being driven in the opposite direction by F. Michael Piveronas of Rumford.

Resuscitation efforts were performed on the 8-year-old at the scene of the crash and the hospital, but he later died.

Kellogg, his 5-year-old son, and Piveronas were all rushed to Rumford Hospital.

The young boy was transferred to a Portland hospital and Kellogg was expected to be brought to a Lewiston hospital. Both have life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed following the crash.

No further information is currently available.