When will Rudolph and Frosty be on TV? See the CBS holiday specials schedule for 2022

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Edaville Christmas lights festival will open in November
Edaville Christmas lights festival will open in November 00:33

BOSTON - Ready to get in the holiday spirit? CBS has released its end-of-the-year schedule for festive specials and original movies that the whole family can enjoy.

There's classics like "Frosty The Snowman" (Nov. 25, 8 p.m.) and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Nov. 29, 8 p.m.) plus new offerings like "Reindeer In Here," "Fit For Christmas" and a concert celebrating the music of Paul Simon.

Check out the full schedule that will air on WBZ-TV below. Many programs will also be available to stream on Paramount+

Friday, November 11, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.

Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
9 a.m.

Friday, November 25, 2022

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal
9 p.m.

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Robbie The Reindeer
8 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here
9 p.m.

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Fit For Christmas
8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of "Ghosts'
8 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022

The Greatest #AtHome Videos
8 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

When Christmas Was Young
8:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 2022

The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
8 p.m.

Christmas Takes Flight
9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon
8 p.m.

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman
10 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2022

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
8 p.m.

