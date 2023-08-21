How long does the RSV shot last? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Linda in Framingham writes, "I received my RSV vaccination today. Is this a one-time shot, or should I expect others and at what intervals?"

The RSV vaccine is recommended for people 60 and older and should last throughout the RSV season, so get it as soon as you can. And preliminary data suggests that you may only need to get the RSV vaccine every other year. This is a good opportunity to remind everyone that there are three respiratory viruses to watch out for this fall and winter: RSV, the flu, and COVID. And for the first time ever, we have vaccines for all three! You can get an RSV vaccine now, a flu shot in October, and then the new COVID vaccine when it becomes available in September or October. And you can get the flu shot and the new COVID vaccine on the same day if you'd like.

