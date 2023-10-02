Watch CBS News
What's the difference between RSV and pneumonia vaccines? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).   

Charlene in Rockport asks, "What is the difference between the RSV and pneumonia vaccines since both seem to protect elders from lung issues?"

The RSV vaccine protects against a virus called the respiratory syncytial virus. 

The pneumonia vaccine protects against a bacterium called pneumococcus.

Both germs can cause inflammation in the lungs, pneumonia, and trouble breathing, especially in young children and seniors. All adults 60 and older are advised to get the RSV vaccine. All adults 65 and older should get the pneumonia vaccine. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.       

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 5:43 PM

