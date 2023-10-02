What's the difference between RSV and pneumonia vaccines? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Charlene in Rockport asks, "What is the difference between the RSV and pneumonia vaccines since both seem to protect elders from lung issues?"

The RSV vaccine protects against a virus called the respiratory syncytial virus.

The pneumonia vaccine protects against a bacterium called pneumococcus.

Both germs can cause inflammation in the lungs, pneumonia, and trouble breathing, especially in young children and seniors. All adults 60 and older are advised to get the RSV vaccine. All adults 65 and older should get the pneumonia vaccine.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.