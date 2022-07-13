4 hospitalized after Roxbury shooting

ROXBURY – Four people were hurt during a shooting in Roxbury late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Warren Street.

Boston Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds that are described as non-life threatening. All three were taken to area hospitals.

A fourth man drove to the area of Mass. Ave. and Albany Street and then walked into a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.