Roxbury McDonald's break-in suspect may have used drive-thru window, police say
ROXBURY – Boston police are looking for a man who may have used a drive-thru window to break into a McDonald's in Roxbury after it closed.
It happened Saturday around 12:45 a.m. on Warren Street.
Police said the man was confrontational with employees after he made his way inside the McDonald's. He allegedly pushed one and demanded cash.
The man ran off with several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers, police said.
Boston police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, about 5'10" tall, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.
