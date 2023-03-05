Roxbury McDonald's break-in suspect may have used drive-thru window, police say

ROXBURY – Boston police are looking for a man who may have used a drive-thru window to break into a McDonald's in Roxbury after it closed.

It happened Saturday around 12:45 a.m. on Warren Street.

Police said the man was confrontational with employees after he made his way inside the McDonald's. He allegedly pushed one and demanded cash.

A Roxbury McDonald's break-in suspect. Boston Police

The man ran off with several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers, police said.

Boston police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, about 5'10" tall, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.