Stapler thrown at Roxbury grocery delivery driver during robbery
BOSTON – Police are searching for a woman after a grocery delivery driver had a stapler thrown at him during a robbery in Roxbury.
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Dale Street.
Boston police said two suspects stole the driver's phone and stapler, which was thrown at his head.
Police released a photo of a woman who was wearing light colored sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.