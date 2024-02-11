Watch CBS News
Local News

Stapler thrown at Roxbury grocery delivery driver during robbery

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON – Police are searching for a woman after a grocery delivery driver had a stapler thrown at him during a robbery in Roxbury. 

It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Dale Street.

Boston police said two suspects stole the driver's phone and stapler, which was thrown at his head.

boston-police-stapler.jpg
A woman wanted in a Roxbury robbery. Boston Police

Police released a photo of a woman who was wearing light colored sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 3:03 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.