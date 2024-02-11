Stapler thrown at Roxbury grocery delivery driver during robbery

BOSTON – Police are searching for a woman after a grocery delivery driver had a stapler thrown at him during a robbery in Roxbury.

It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Dale Street.

Boston police said two suspects stole the driver's phone and stapler, which was thrown at his head.

A woman wanted in a Roxbury robbery. Boston Police

Police released a photo of a woman who was wearing light colored sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.