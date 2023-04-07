Body found in burning car in Rowley shortly after police spoke to driver, DA says

ROWLEY - A body was found in a burning car in Rowley early Friday, about an hour after a police officer spoke with the driver.

The vehicle crashed on a driveway on Haverhill Street just before 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived it was fully engulfed in flames and one person was dead inside. The car had no known connection to that address, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

The car was towed from a driveway on Haverhill Street early Friday. CBS Boston

The person's name hasn't been released yet, but Tucker said a Rowley Police officer spotted the car about an hour earlier across town parked on Stackyard Road.

"The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home," Tucker's office said in a statement.

"The officer then followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich before alerting Ipswich Police that the vehicle was passing through their town."

Rowley Police didn't see the vehicle again until they were told about the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.