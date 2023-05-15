Watch CBS News
18-year-old driver critically hurt after crashing into truck on I-93 was speeding, police say

ANDOVER - A teenager who was critically hurt in a crash on Route 93 late Sunday night was speeding, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 18-year-old boy from Methuen was driving a car in the northbound lanes when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Andover around 9:30 p.m. 

The teen, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital on a Med Flight rescue helicopter. State Police said he had "life-threatening injuries."

