Route 495 north shut down in Chelmsford after wrong-way crash

Route 495 north shut down in Chelmsford after wrong-way crash

Route 495 north shut down in Chelmsford after wrong-way crash

CHELMSFORD - Route 495 northbound in Chelmsford has been shut down after a violent wrong-way crash.

Massachusetts State Police said a car crossed over from the southbound side of the highway into the northbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle just before 10 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police shut down Route 495 north after the crash Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

The northbound side was closed at the rest area and is expected to reopen in about two hours. Traffic was backed up to Route 2A in Littleton.

One of the cars involved in the crash on Route 495 north in Chelmsford Wednesday. CBS Boston

The southbound side was shut down briefly so one person could be taken away on a medical rescue helicopter. There's no word yet on their condition.

One of the cars involved in the crash on Route 495 north in Chelmsford Wednesday. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.